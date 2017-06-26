BRIEF-Watchstone says Stefan Borson to be CEO
* Confirms that Stefan Borson, group general counsel & company secretary, will succeed him as group chief executive officer
June 26 UNIFIED FACTORY SA:
* ITS UNIT, UNIFIED FACTORY LLC, SIGNS DEAL WITH DISTRIBUTOR IN PHILIPPINES FOR SOFTWARE SALE
* ESTIMATES THAT CONTRACT VALUE TO EXCEED 10 PERCENT OF CO'S SHARE CAPITAL
FRANKFURT, June 27 German carmaker Volkswagen said on Tuesday it would cooperate with U.S. chipmaker Nvidia on deep learning software that could be used to manage traffic flows or make it easier for humans to work with robots.