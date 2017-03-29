March 29 Unifirst Corp:

* Unifirst announces financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $1.10

* Q2 revenue $391.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $385.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.85 to $5.00

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.55 billion to $1.565 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.94, revenue view $1.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Unifirst Corp - expect that full year results will come in at higher ends of these previously communicated ranges