March 29 Unifirst Corp:
* Unifirst announces financial results for the second
quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q2 earnings per share $1.10
* Q2 revenue $391.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $385.3
million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.85 to $5.00
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.55 billion to $1.565 billion
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.94, revenue view $1.55
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Unifirst Corp - expect that full year results will come in
at higher ends of these previously communicated ranges
