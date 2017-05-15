BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS Technologies says high court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order
* High court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order
May 15 UniFirst Corp:
* UniFirst Corp president and CEO on temporary medical leave of absence
* UniFirst Corp - Ronald Croatti, CEO is on a temporary medical leave of absence as a result of significant complications associated with pneumonia
* UniFirst Corp - Ronald D. Croatti expected to face an extended recovery period and timing of his return is uncertain
* As timetable for Croatti's recovery becomes clearer, board of directors will further consider this interim governance plan
* UniFirst Corp - in Croatti's absence, in near term, UniFirst will be led by company's senior executive and management team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* It is continuing to develop permian basin operations within a 70,000 acre lease in pecos county, texas