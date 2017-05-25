BRIEF-MTBC announces $7.4 mln public offering
* Medical Transcription Billing - intends to use net proceeds from offering, for repayment of debt, working capital and general corporate purposes
May 25 Imperial Oil Ltd
* Unifor members ratify new contract with Imperial Oil
* Members of unifor local 21-A have voted to ratify a new three-year collective agreement with Imperial Oil at its Strathcona facility
* Workers will also receive paid education leave, an increase to safety footwear allowance, and a steamticket premium increase
* New contract includes wage increases of 2 pct in year two , 2.5 pct in year three Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Medical Transcription Billing - intends to use net proceeds from offering, for repayment of debt, working capital and general corporate purposes
LONDON, June 23 A fire that engulfed a London tower block killing at least 79 people started in a Hotpoint fridge freezer, London police said on Friday.