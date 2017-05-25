May 25 Imperial Oil Ltd

* Unifor members ratify new contract with Imperial Oil

* Members of unifor local 21-A have voted to ratify a new three-year collective agreement with Imperial Oil at its Strathcona facility

* Workers will also receive paid education leave, an increase to safety footwear allowance, and a steamticket premium increase

* New contract includes wage increases of 2 pct in year two , 2.5 pct in year three Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: