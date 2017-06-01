June 1 Unifor:

* Unifor, PPWC, and Canfor sign pulp and paper sector tentative agreement

* Unifor says pattern bargaining for western Canada's pulp and paper sector has concluded with a 4-year tentative agreement

* The ‍tentative agreement with Canfor pulp will set pattern for Unifor and PPWC's 17 other pulp and paper mills in BC and Alberta