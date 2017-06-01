BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 1 Unifor:
* Unifor, PPWC, and Canfor sign pulp and paper sector tentative agreement
* Unifor says pattern bargaining for western Canada's pulp and paper sector has concluded with a 4-year tentative agreement
* The tentative agreement with Canfor pulp will set pattern for Unifor and PPWC's 17 other pulp and paper mills in BC and Alberta
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.