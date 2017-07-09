FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Unifor says members of Local 1075 in Thunder Bay ratified new three-year agreement with Bombardier
As Brexit challenge looms, embattled PM vows to fight on
As Brexit challenge looms, embattled PM vows to fight on
At France's Davos, French bosses laud impact of Macron
At France's Davos, French bosses laud impact of Macron
#Regulatory News
July 9, 2017 / 6:01 PM / 10 hours ago

BRIEF-Unifor says members of Local 1075 in Thunder Bay ratified new three-year agreement with Bombardier

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Unifor-

* Collective agreement with bombardier ratified

* Local 1075 in thunder bay have ratified a new three-year collective agreement with Bombardier

* New collective agreement includes a seven-day work week for key work stations at plant and new classifications for Bombardier academy trainers

* New agreement includes general wage increase of 10 cents per hour year for production workers and 30 cents per hour for skilled trades

* New agreement includes pension increases each year and a fold in cost of living allowance Source text for Eikon:

