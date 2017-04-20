April 20 Unilever Plc
* Interview-Unilever cfo says q1 results helped by business
units sticking to "business as usual" during review
* Interview-Unilever cfo says seeing positive signs in the
economy overall
* Interview-Unilever cfo says thinks seeing a "bottoming
out" of currency devaluations in key emerging markets
* Interview-Unilever cfo says always lag between economic
fundamentals and consumer demand, but encouraged
* Interview-Unilever cfo says performance in second half of
2017 should be better than first half
* Interview-Unilever cfo declines to comment on interest in
reckitt benckiser's food business
* Unilever cfo says it's a relief to be able to "engage
wholeheartedly" with private equity community on spreads
* Unilever cfo says hasn't started inviting interest, but
hopes to have a mix of financial, strategic bidders
Martinne Geller