* Interview-Unilever cfo says q1 results helped by business units sticking to "business as usual" during review

* Interview-Unilever cfo says seeing positive signs in the economy overall

* Interview-Unilever cfo says thinks seeing a "bottoming out" of currency devaluations in key emerging markets

* Interview-Unilever cfo says always lag between economic fundamentals and consumer demand, but encouraged

* Interview-Unilever cfo says performance in second half of 2017 should be better than first half

* Interview-Unilever cfo declines to comment on interest in reckitt benckiser's food business

* Unilever cfo says it's a relief to be able to "engage wholeheartedly" with private equity community on spreads

* Unilever cfo says hasn't started inviting interest, but hopes to have a mix of financial, strategic bidders