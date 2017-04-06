April 6 Unilever Plc

* Unilever cfo says will now report two margin measures, excluding restructuring costs, for better comparability

* Unilever cfo says to reduce number of consultants by 40 percent, number of ad agencies by half

* Unilever cfo sees capex at lower end of range of 3 to 3.5 percent of turnover

* Unilever cfo sees increasing cash conversion to 100 percent by 2020

* Unilever cfo sees sales of 3-5 percent of sales in coming years

* Unilever ceo says we remain on track to deliver full year underlying sales target of 3-5 percent

* Unilever ceo says improvement in underlying margin at least 80 basis points

* Unilever ceo says current legal structure will help it be more flexible in future regarding large m&a

* Unilever cfo says review has shown that dual structure adds complexity if spinning off a business

* Unilever cfo says having a single listing would make it easier to use equity to do an acquisition

* Unilever cfo says dual structure had served it well absent big change, but new structural changes demand rethink

* Unilever ceo says even more energized about future and hopes to continue to be part of it Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller)