* Unilever cfo says will now report two margin measures,
excluding restructuring costs, for better comparability
* Unilever cfo says to reduce number of consultants by 40
percent, number of ad agencies by half
* Unilever cfo sees capex at lower end of range of 3 to 3.5
percent of turnover
* Unilever cfo sees increasing cash conversion to 100
percent by 2020
* Unilever cfo sees sales of 3-5 percent of sales in coming
years
* Unilever ceo says we remain on track to deliver full year
underlying sales target of 3-5 percent
* Unilever ceo says improvement in underlying margin at
least 80 basis points
* Unilever ceo says current legal structure will help it be
more flexible in future regarding large m&a
* Unilever cfo says review has shown that dual structure
adds complexity if spinning off a business
* Unilever cfo says having a single listing would make it
easier to use equity to do an acquisition
* Unilever cfo says dual structure had served it well absent
big change, but new structural changes demand rethink
* Unilever ceo says even more energized about future and
hopes to continue to be part of it
