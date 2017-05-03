New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
May 3 Unilever Plc
* Unilever prices $3.15billion bond on the us market
* Has on 2 May 2017 priced a quadruple-tranche $3.15 billion bond on u.s. Market
* $ 800 million 1.80 per cent fixed rate notes are due 5 May 2020
* $ 850 million 2.20 per cent fixed rate notes are due 5 May 2022
* $ 500 million 2.60 per cent fixed rate notes are due 5 May 2024
* $ 1 billion 2.90 per cent fixed rate notes are due 5 May 2027
* Bond offering is scheduled to close on 5 May 2017.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.