May 3 Unilever Plc

* Unilever prices $3.15billion bond on the us market

* Has on 2 May 2017 priced a quadruple-tranche $3.15 billion bond on u.s. Market

* $ 800 million 1.80 per cent fixed rate notes are due 5 May 2020

* $ 850 million 2.20 per cent fixed rate notes are due 5 May 2022

* $ 500 million 2.60 per cent fixed rate notes are due 5 May 2024

* $ 1 billion 2.90 per cent fixed rate notes are due 5 May 2027

* Bond offering is scheduled to close on 5 May 2017.