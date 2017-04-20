April 20 Unilever Plc:

* Unilever to acquire Sir Kensington's

* Signed an agreement to acquire Sir Kensington's, a New York-based condiment maker

* Co-founders Mark Ramadan and Scott Norton will continue in their roles at Sir Kensington's

* Terms of deal were not disclosed

* Deal is expected to close in next few weeks