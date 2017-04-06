April 6 Unilever Plc
* Combining foods and refreshment into one organisation,
unlocking future growth and faster margin progression
* Reconfirming our commitment to a proven long-term model of
compounding growth and sustainable value creation
* Establishing a net debt / ebitda target of 2x and
launching a share buy-back of eur 5 billion this year
* Accelerating connected 4 growth and targeting a 20%
underlying operating margin, before restructuring, by 2020
* Raising dividend by 12%, reflecting increased confidence
in outlook for profit growth and cash generation
* Support our business with a higher level of leverage,
while retaining benefits of a strong credit rating
* This will enable us to enhance value for shareholders
through increased capital returns, while maintaining operational
and strategic flexibility
* For 2017, we remain on track to deliver underlying sales
growth ahead of our markets, in 3-5% range, and we expect an
underlying operating margin improvement of at least 80bps
* Target an overall underlying operating margin, which
excludes restructuring, of 20% by 2020
* Future of spreads business now lies outside group
* Will look to increase our strategic flexibility for
further portfolio optimisation through a review of dual-headed
legal structure, with a view to simplifying it
* We maintain our full year outlook of underlying sales
growth of 3-5% in continued challenging market conditions
