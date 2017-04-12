BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
April 12 Unilife Corp:
* Unilife files for chapter 11 protection
* Company has obtained a commitment for a $7 million debtor-in-possession financing facility
* Unilife's operations will remain ongoing during chapter 11 process
* Says SSG Capital Advisors LLC is company's restructuring advisor
* DIP financing, cash from operations, expected to provide sufficient liquidity during chapter 11 cases to support continuing business operations
* Foreign affiliates in Australia are not included in chapter 11 bankruptcy filing but are expected to be included in restructuring or sale
* Filed voluntary petitions under chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy Code in United States Bankruptcy Court for District of Delaware
* Co has determined to simultaneously pursue both balance sheet restructuring of its debt, equity and a going concern sale of its assets
* Filed a number of "first-day" motions with court designed to facilitate a smooth transition into chapter 11
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION