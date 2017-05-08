BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 8 Union Bank Of India Ltd
* March quarter net profit 1.08 billion rupees versus net profit of 961.2 million rupees year ago
* Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 1.89 billion rupees
* March quarter interest earned 83.25 billion rupees versus 78.88 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter provisions 24.44 billion rupees versus 15.65 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter gross NPA 11.17 percent versus 11.70 percent previous quarter
* March quarter net NPA 6.57 percent versus 6.95 percent previous quarter Source text: bit.ly/2qSAGP6 Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body