US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 23 Union Bank Of India Ltd
* Says the sale of entire stake in Transunion CIBIL Limited (TUCIBIL) to Transunion International Inc
* Says the entire 5 percent stake was sold at 1525 rupees per share for a total amount of 1.91 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2mY1QS8 Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)