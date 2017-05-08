BRIEF-Great Eastern Shipping Company unit acquires full ownership of jack up rigs
* Unit, Greatship (India) acquired full ownership of jack up rigs from Greatship Global Energy Services
May 8 Union Bank Of India Ltd
* Union Bank exec says sees gross NPA at 10.75 percent this financial year
* Union Bank exec says sees credit growth at 8-10 percent this financial year
* Union Bank exec says sees NIM at 2.25 percent this financial year
* Says to merge unit TML Drivelines with self