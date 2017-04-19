BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 Union Bankshares Corp:
* Union Bankshares reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.44
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Qtrly tax-equivalent net interest income was $69.1 million, a decrease of $2.4 million from Q4 of 2016
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.