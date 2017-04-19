April 19 Union Bankshares Inc:

* Union Bankshares announces first quarter ended March 31, 2017 earnings and quarterly dividend payment

* Q1 earnings per share $0.43

* Net interest income was $6.3 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017, compared to $5.9 million for same period in 2016

* Book value per share of $12.81 as of March 31, 2017 versus $12.26 per share as of March 31, 2016