BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 Union Bankshares Inc:
* Union Bankshares announces first quarter ended March 31, 2017 earnings and quarterly dividend payment
* Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* Net interest income was $6.3 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017, compared to $5.9 million for same period in 2016
* Book value per share of $12.81 as of March 31, 2017 versus $12.26 per share as of March 31, 2016
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.