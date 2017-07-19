BRIEF-Union Bankshares reports second quarter results

1 Min Read
July 19 (Reuters) - Union Bankshares Corp
* Union Bankshares reports second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.41
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.46 excluding items
* Union Bankshares Corp says for Q2 of 2017, net interest income was $69.0 million, an increase of $2.4 million from Q1 of 2017
