May 22 Union Bankshares Corp:

* Union Bankshares Corporation announces agreement to acquire Xenith Bankshares Inc

* Union Bankshares Corp says each outstanding share of Xenith common stock will be converted into right to receive 0.9354 shares of union common stock

* Says Union to acquire Xenith in an all-stock transaction

* Union Bankshares Corp - deal for $29.67 per share

* Union Bankshares Corp - merger agreement has been approved by board of directors of each company

* Union Bankshares Corp - following closing of merger, john asbury will continue as president and ceo of combined organization

* Union Bankshares - following closing of merger, union board to expand to 20 members; 18 members from current union board, 2 members from xenith board

* Union Bankshares Corp - Raymond D Smoot will continue to serve as chairman of board of combined company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: