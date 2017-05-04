BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
May 4 Union Financiere de France Banque Sa:
* Q1 net banking income EUR 53.3 million ($58.49 million) versus EUR 47.5 million year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9113 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUMBAI, June 19 Pune, a city in India's western state of Maharashtra, sold $31 million in 10-year bonds on Monday, as cities in Asia's third-largest economy look to tap investors for the first time in a decade to finance infrastructure projects.