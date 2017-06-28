BRIEF-Co-op Bank clarifies some details of capital raising plan
* As announced on June 28, record date for determining who is a retail noteholder is June 27
June 28 Union Medical Healthcare Ltd:
* Total revenue increased by 36.9% from hk$704.9 million for year ended 31 march 2016
* Net profit increased by 36.3% to hk$203.5 million for the year ended 31 march 2017
* Board recommended the declaration of a final dividend of hk$5.0 cents per share
* Board recommended the declaration of a special dividend of hk$7.9 cents per share for the year ended 31 march 2017
* ANNOUNCES TRANSFER OF DEFENDER FERLAND MENDY FOR EUR 5 MILLION; HE SIGNED A 5-YEAR CONTRACT UNTIL JUN 30, 2022