a day ago
BRIEF-UniPixel consolidates research, development and operations
July 11, 2017 / 12:59 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-UniPixel consolidates research, development and operations

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Uni-Pixel Inc:

* Unipixel consolidates research and development and operations; streamlines company for flexibility and cost savings

* Uni-Pixel Inc - ‍expects savings of between $2-3 million during second half of 2017​

* Uni-Pixel Inc - ‍will close its Texas location as part of an initiative to enhance operations and streamline expenses​

* Uni-Pixel Inc says research and development operations from texas location will be transferred to company's Colorado Springs facility

* Uni-Pixel - ‍will also reduce operating expenses by eliminating overlapping operational responsibilities in Asia and U.S. by consolidating them in Asia​

* Uni-Pixel - will also reduce operating expenses by eliminating overlapping operational responsibilities in Asia and U.S. by consolidating them in Asia​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

