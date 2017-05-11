May 11 Unipol Gruppo Finanziario Chief Executive
Carlo Cimbri tells analysts in a conference call:
* company has no plans to further increase stake in BPER
Banca
* will look for M&A opportunities for Unipol Banca after bad
loan clean-up
* the group said earlier on Thursday it held a 9.9 percent
holding in BPER, out of which 5 percent was a stable investment
and the remainder a financial one
* BPER Banca's shares fell on Wednesday amid fears that the
bank may end up buying fellow Italian lender Unipol Banca after
Unipol Group's stake building
