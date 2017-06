May 11 Unipolsai Assicurazioni says:

* Q1 consolidated net profit at 147 million euros, up 4.7 pct y/y

* Individual solvency ratio equal to 240 percent at end-March, consolidated solvency ratio based on economic capital equal to 204 percent

* Q1 direct insurance premiums at 2.83 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)