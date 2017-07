BRIEF-UNIQA: shareholders' agreement among major shareholders of STRABAG SE extended

July 3 (Reuters) - UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG:

* Shareholders' Agreement Among Major Shareholders (Companies of Uniqa Group, Companies of Raiffeisen-Holding nö-W Group, Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung, Mr. Dr. Hans Peter Haselsteiner and Rasperia Trading Limited) of Strabag Se Extended

* Shareholders' Agreement Was Extended by a Term of Five Years Until 31 December 2022

* in Any Case, Parties Are Still Free to Terminate Contract Prematurely by Mutual Agreement

* MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS OF STRABAG SE DID NOT EXERCISE THEIR TERMINATION RIGHT WITH RESPECT TO SHAREHOLDERS' AGREEMENT CONCLUDED AMONG THEM AS PER 31 DECEMBER 2017