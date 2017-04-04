April 4 Uniqure NV:
* Uniqure NV -publication in gene therapy of data
demonstrating widespread transduction in cns following direct
injection of co's aav5 vector in large animal model
* Uniqure - expects to file an investigational new drug
(ind) application for amt-130 in 2018
* Uniqure - varying doses of aav5 achieved predictable
transduction of connected areas of brain
* Uniqure - data shows AAV5 is an effective vector for
central nervous system and has potential for treatment of a wide
range of neurological pathologies
* Uniqure - method of injection used was found to result in
very controlled, accurate administration with no adverse events
observed in non-human primates
