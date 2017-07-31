BRIEF-Uniqure reacquires development and commercialization rights for gene therapy candidate in Hemophilia B

2 Min Read
July 31 (Reuters) - Uniqure Nv
* Uniqure reacquires development and commercialization rights for its gene therapy candidate in Hemophilia B
* Uniqure - entered into an agreement with Chiesi Group to reacquire rights to co-develop and commercialize its Hemophilia B gene therapy in Europe and other select territories
* Uniqure - co will be responsible for all future development costs related to its Hemophilia B program, including about $3 million of expenses in 2017
* Says agreement with Chiesi Group to also terminate their co-development and license agreement
* Uniqure NV - continues to anticipate cash on hand will be sufficient to fund operations into 2019
* Uniqure NV - expects to recognize in Q3 of 2017 remaining deferred revenue of about $14 million from non-refundable payments received from Chiesi in 2013.
* Uniqure says does not expect transaction will impact its previous cash guidance,; continues to anticipate cash on hand will be sufficient to fund operations into 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: