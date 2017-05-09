AIRSHOW-Boeing lifts 20-year industry demand forecast to $6 trillion
* New Boeing jet gets orders, but air show seen more subdued (Adds Boeing comments, orders, background)
May 9 Uniqure Nv:
* Uniqure announces first quarter 2017 financial results and highlights recent company progress
* Q1 loss per share $0.80
* Q1 revenue $3.3 million versus $4.3 million
* Uniqure NV - expects its cash on hand will be sufficient to fund operations into 2019
* Uniqure NV - intends to significantly reduce capital expenditures in 2017 and 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pamplona Capital Management nears deal to buy Parexel; deal values Parexel, at $88.10 a share or $4.6 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text - http://on.wsj.com/2skY6zk Further company coverage: