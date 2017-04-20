Fosun, others eye Australia's Origin Energy gas assets worth $1.5 bln-sources
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
April 20 uniQure NV:
* uniQure announces it will not seek marketing authorization renewal for Glybera in Europe
* Company maintains focus on core programs in Hemophilia B, Huntington's Disease and congestive heart failure
* Marketing authorization for Glybera to expire on October 25, 2017
* Glybera's usage has been extremely limited and do not envision patient demand increasing materially in years ahead
* uniQure - as a result of withdrawal of Glybera, expects to reduce future expenses related to product by about $2 million annually, beginning in 2018
* Continues to expect its existing cash resources will be sufficient to fund operations into 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
* Asure software acquires iSystems and Compass HRM; announces public offering of common stock