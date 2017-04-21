April 21 UNIRITA Inc :

* Says it plans business and capital alliance with I-NET CORP, mainly in cloud business and relative technology development business

* Says UNIRITA plans to acquire 0.6 percent stake of shares (100,000 shares) in I-NET, and I-NET will acquire 1.2 percent stake of shares (100,000 shares) in UNIRITA

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/XEqwbs

