in 15 hours
BRIEF-Uniserve enters share exchange agreement to acquire additional 20 pct of Glenbriar Technologies
#Regulatory News
July 4, 2017 / 8:10 PM / in 15 hours

BRIEF-Uniserve enters share exchange agreement to acquire additional 20 pct of Glenbriar Technologies

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - Uniserve Communications Corp:

* Uniserve enters share exchange agreement to acquire an additional 20% of Glenbriar Technologies

* Uniserve Communications - ‍uniserve will exchange 2.1 million Uniserve shares for an additional 26.9 million Glenbriar shares held by directors of Glenbriar​

* Uniserve Communications Corp - ‍upon closing of this transaction, Uniserve will own 82.2% of issued and outstanding shares of Glenbriar​

