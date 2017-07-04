BRIEF-Uniserve enters share exchange agreement to acquire additional 20 pct of Glenbriar Technologies

July 4 (Reuters) - Uniserve Communications Corp:

* Uniserve enters share exchange agreement to acquire an additional 20% of Glenbriar Technologies

* Uniserve Communications - ‍uniserve will exchange 2.1 million Uniserve shares for an additional 26.9 million Glenbriar shares held by directors of Glenbriar​

* Uniserve Communications Corp - ‍upon closing of this transaction, Uniserve will own 82.2% of issued and outstanding shares of Glenbriar​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: