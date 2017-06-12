BRIEF-Sonic reports Q3 earnings per share $0.44
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 12 Uniserve Communications Corp:
* Uniserve to buy managed services company
* Uniserve Communications Corp - has entered into an agreement to purchase Xanity Cloud Solutions
* Uniserve Communications - Sarah Morton, CEO of Xanity, will be joining co as head of enterprise managed services and data centre group
* Uniserve Communications Corp - has agreed to a private placement of 4 million units at $0.10 per unit closing on or before June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Antony Mattessich to assume CEO role in September 2017