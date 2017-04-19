BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 19 Unisplendour Corp Ltd
* Says it scraps plan to buy telecommunication related assets, trading in shares to resume on April 20
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2orkC4w
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes