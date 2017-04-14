BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 14 Unisplendour Corp Ltd
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 435.5 percent y/y at 814.8 million yuan ($118.32 million)
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise to 280-340 million yuan from 39.7 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oxUqsh; bit.ly/2oxVpsn
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8865 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: