April 14 Unisplendour Corp Ltd

* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 435.5 percent y/y at 814.8 million yuan ($118.32 million)

* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise to 280-340 million yuan from 39.7 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oxUqsh; bit.ly/2oxVpsn

