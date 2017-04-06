UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
April 6 Unisys Corp-
* Unisys announces proposed $440 million private offering of senior secured notes
* Says intends to use net proceeds from offering of notes to redeem its outstanding 6.25% senior notes due 2017 in full
* Unisys corp- intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $440 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.