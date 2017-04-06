April 6 Unisys Corp-

* Unisys announces proposed $440 million private offering of senior secured notes

* Says intends to use net proceeds from offering of notes to redeem its outstanding 6.25% senior notes due 2017 in full

* Unisys corp- intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $440 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2022