BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Unisys Corp:
* Reaffirms previously provided full year 2017 financial guidance for revenue of $2.65 billion - $2.75 billion
* Reaffirms previously provided full year 2017 financial guidance for adjusted free cash flow of $130 million - $170 million Source text - bit.ly/2oFkgJp Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.