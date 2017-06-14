BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 14 Unisys Corp
* Unisys selected to participate in us army program for cloud hosting services worth up to $247 million
* Unisys Corp - three-year accent BOA will provide a vehicle for organizations within army to transition workloads and applications to cloud Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.