April 4 Unit Corp:

* Unit Corp announces agreements to acquire oil & gas assets in its Hoxbar core area in western Oklahoma and to sell common stock through an at-the-market offering

* Purchase price for transaction is about $57 million in cash plus 180 net acres in McClain County

* Acquisition adds approximately 8,300 net acres to Unit Petroleum's Hoxbar core area in southwestern Oklahoma

* Says to sell shares of company's common stock up to an aggregate offering price of $100 million

* To use any net proceeds from sale of shares to fund acquisitions, future capital expenditures, repay amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: