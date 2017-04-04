April 4 Unit Corp:
* Unit Corp announces agreements to acquire oil & gas assets
in its Hoxbar core area in western Oklahoma and to sell common
stock through an at-the-market offering
* Purchase price for transaction is about $57 million in
cash plus 180 net acres in McClain County
* Acquisition adds approximately 8,300 net acres to Unit
Petroleum's Hoxbar core area in southwestern Oklahoma
* Says to sell shares of company's common stock up to an
aggregate offering price of $100 million
* To use any net proceeds from sale of shares to fund
acquisitions, future capital expenditures, repay amounts
outstanding under its revolving credit facility
