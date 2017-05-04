BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 4 Unit Corp
* Unit Corporation reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $175.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $180.2 million
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.15 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: