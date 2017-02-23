Feb 23 Unit Corp
* Unit corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter & year end
results
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.23
* Q4 earnings per share $0.03
* Q4 revenue $174.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $167.3
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* During 2017, Unit's capital expenditures budget is
anticipated to be $227 million, which represents a 32% increase
over 2016
* Unit's oil, natural gas segment's 2017 production is
anticipated to trough in Q1 of 2017, begin growing sequentially
in subsequent quarters
* Unit's 2017 production is expected to decline 5% to 8%
year over year from 2016
* " Commodity price outlook appears to show signs of
improvement."
* Estimated 2016 year-end proved reserves included proved
developed reserves of 99.1 MMBOE, or 594.4 BCFE
* Total production for 2016 was 17.3 million barrels of oil
equivalent , a 14% decrease from 2015
