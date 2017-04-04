April 4 Unit Corp
* Unit Corporation announces agreements to acquire oil & gas
assets in its Hoxbar core area in Western Oklahoma and to sell
common stock through an at-the-market offering
* Purchase price is approximately $57 million in cash plus
* Acquisition adds approximately 8,300 net acres to unit
petroleum's Hoxbar core area in southwestern Oklahoma
* Unit Corp says to sell shares of company's common stock up
to an aggregate offering price of $100 million
* Unit Corp - to use any net proceeds to fund acquisitions,
future capital expenditures, repay amounts outstanding under its
revolving credit facility
