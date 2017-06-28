BRIEF-Kingston Financial Group says FY revenue hk$2.88 billion, down 8 pct
* Revenue for year ended 31 march 2017 was about hk$2.88 billion representing a decrease of approximately 8%
June 28 Unitas Holdings Ltd
* Expected to record a significant loss for year ended 31 March 2017
* Expected loss was primarily due to increase in share of loss from company's investment in an associate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Revenue for year ended 31 march 2017 was about hk$2.88 billion representing a decrease of approximately 8%
* No final dividend was proposed for year ended 31 march 2017