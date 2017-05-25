Fitch Assigns Expected Ratings to Sansar Trust Jun 2017

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Sansar Trust Jun 2017 - Rating Action Commentary Appendix https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/900187 HONG KONG/BEIJING, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to pass-through certificates (PTCs) from Sansar Trust Jun 2017. The issuance consists of notes backed by commercial-vehicle loans originated by Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited (STFCL), which also acts as the servicer f