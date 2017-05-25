UPDATE 3-Arab states demand Qatar closes Jazeera, cuts back ties to Iran
* Qatar says won't negotiate until boycott lifted (New headline, adds Turkish defence minister, comments from Qataris)
May 25 Unite Group Plc :
* Acquisitions and disposal
* Announces acquisition of two properties under development and disposal of a studio scheme
* Combined cost of developments is £56 million, unite share £12.9 million
* Acquisitions are expected to generate a yield on cost of 6.3% in their first full year of operation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Sansar Trust Jun 2017 - Rating Action Commentary Appendix https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/900187 HONG KONG/BEIJING, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to pass-through certificates (PTCs) from Sansar Trust Jun 2017. The issuance consists of notes backed by commercial-vehicle loans originated by Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited (STFCL), which also acts as the servicer f