Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 22 Unite Group PLC
* FY adjusted EPRA earnings up 24 pct to £61.3 million or 27.7p (2015: £49.5 million, 23.1p)
* FY profit before tax £201.4 million (2015: £388.4 million)
* FY final dividend declared up 26% to 12.0p (2015: 9.5p).
* Full year dividend of 18.0p (2015: 15.0p)
* Like-For-Like rental growth of 3.8% for full year (2015: 3.8%)
* Reservations for 17/18 academic year at 75%, a record level for this time of year (2015: 67%)
* Brexit not expected to significantly impact student numbers and supports strategy to focus on relationships with high to mid- ranked universities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 29 Egypt's cabinet approved raising the minimum income tax threshold to 7,200 Egyptian pounds ($398) a year from 6,500 pounds, Deputy Finance Minister for fiscal policies, Amr al-Munir told a news conference on Monday.