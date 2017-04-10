April 10 Unite Group Plc:
* At March 31 Unite UK Student Accommodation Fund Property
portfolio was independently valued at 2,084 mln stg; increase of
0.5 pct during quarter
* USAF portfolio comprises 24,176 beds in 68 properties
across 23 university towns and cities in UK
* London Student Accommodation Joint Venture ('LSAV') as at
March 31 portfolio was independently valued at 1,079 mln stg; up
0.6 pct in quarter on LFL basis
* Increase in valuations is driven by rental growth with
yields remaining stable in quarter
* Reservations for 2017/18 academic year at record levels
with 77 pct of rooms booked versus 74 pct; prices support full
year rental growth outlook of 3.0-3.5 pct
