March 28 Unitech Electronics Co Ltd:

* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$ 0.61 per share to shareholders for 2016

* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute T$ 0.09 per share

* To pay cash dividend of T$ 33.0 million in total

