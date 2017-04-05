April 5 Unitech Ltd

* Clarifies on news item "Unitech MDs arrested by EOW for duping flat buyers"

* Says managing directors of co been taken into custody for delay in delivery of a project

* Co taking appropriate available remedies, in accordance with law

* Co and its officials are fully co-operating with authorities

* Says day to day operations of co fully functional

* There is no fraud committed with any customer