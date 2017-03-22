March 22 United Bancshares Inc
* United Bancshares Inc - on March 22 co, Benchmark Bancorp
entered into an agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing
* United Bancshares Inc - all-cash transaction is valued at
$29.5 million
* United Bancshares Inc - boards of directors of United and
Benchmark have approved merger, bank merger and merger agreement
- SEC filing
* United Bancshares Inc - pursuant to agreement united will
purchase from Benchmark all of issued and outstanding shares of
Benchmark
* United Bancshares Inc - pursuant to agreement, Benchmark
will merge with and into united with united being surviving
entity
* United Bancshares Inc - upon termination of merger
agreement, Benchmark may be required to pay united a termination
fee of $1.3 million
