BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 18 United Bank of India:
* March quarter net profit 735.6 million rupees versus net loss of 4.13 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter interest earned 23.52 billion rupees versus 23.79 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter provisions 10.59 billion rupees versus 8.07 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter gross NPA 15.53 percent versus 15.98 percent previous quarter
* March quarter net NPA 10.02 percent versus 10.62 percent previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body