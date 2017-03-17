US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 17 United Bank Of India
* Got notice from central government on March 16 regarding capital allocation of INR 4.18 billion as part of turnaround linked capital infusion plan
* Proposal for equity allotment to central government will be considered by board in March 27 meeting Source text: bit.ly/2mW7qqB Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)